Sheffield Wednesday's updated loan list after duo complete moves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s list of on-loan players grew by a couple more this week after Sean Fusire and Rio Shipston completed moves elsewhere.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls have been busy in loan market this season, with a number of their young players heading out across the country in order to seek more regular game time, with the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri at Lincoln City, Mackenzie Maltby (Scarborough Athletic) and Bradford Park Avenue loanee, Jack Hall, all having success at their respective clubs.

Players such as Maltby and Hall have since returned to the club, as has Sam Reed after a spell with Boston United, but there remains a chunk of Wednesday players plying their trade at different clubs for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign, so here’s a look at who is where...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bailey Cadamarteri - Lincoln City

This is one of the most high-profile of the Owls’ loans given his impressive debut campaign last season and the way that he’s managed to get amongst the goals for the Imps. Any talk of a recall now appears to have been quashed, with the striker set to remain at Sincil Bank.

Mallik Wilks - Rotherham United

Wilks is into the last six months of his contract at Hillsborough and it’s likely that he’s played his last game for the club, but he’s been doing pretty well over with the Millers and was back in the goals over the weekend as he scored his fourth goal of the season in a win over Bolton Wanderers.

Killian Barrett - Solihull Moors

Barrett joined the National League side last month, and helped them on an unbeaten run since his arrival - something that led them to extend his spell with the club as he looks to get more senior minutes under his belt.

Sean Fusire - Carlisle United

Fusire is highly rated by Danny Röhl, who has spoken glowingly about him in the past, but the decision was made that he needed to be playing regularly - and he’ll be hoping to do that with the Cumbrians after completing a switch recently. He could make his debut this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rio Shipston - Cork City

Shipston is the most recent departure after he sealed a switch to the Irish side as they prepare for the season ahead, and he’ll be pleased to get a good few weeks to get acclimatised to his new surroundings before their season begins properly next month.