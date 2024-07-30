Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Sheffield United moved amid TV decisions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first Steel City derby of the season between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United has been moved.

The Owls and the Blades haven’t faced each other much in recent years, but that will change in 2024/25 after United were relegated from the Premier League and Wednesday managed to pull off the great escape to remain in the Championship.

Bramall Lane was due to host the first fixture between the two on November 9th, a Saturday, however that has now been moved to the Sunday - the 10th - and gone from being a 3pm kickoff to a midday one.

A statement from the league along with the TV decisions read, “The EFL and Sky Sports have confirmed all broadcast-selected Sky Bet EFL matches for the period up to the FA Cup third round, the weekend of 11/12 January 2025.

“As per our previous commitment these selections have been published before the start of the EFL season, ensuring Clubs are now in a position to advise supporters of the changes to be made well in advance of the fixtures taking place. Selections have been made by Sky after liaising with the respective Clubs, relevant authorities and the League.

“This new notice period is a significant improvement on the previous position, which saw five weeks' notice given across the majority of the season. By selecting TV picks early and giving much more notice, fans will be able to plan with more certainty when making travel and hotel arrangements. While some fixtures have been moved in order to be broadcast, during a regular weekend, 26 of the 36 matches across the three divisions have not been moved from the Saturday 3:00pm kick off slot.