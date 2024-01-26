Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anything could happen between now and the January transfer window deadline where Sheffield Wednesday are concerned. That's the belief of the Star's Wednesday reporter Alex Miller as the transfer window heads towards a climax next week.

The Owls have signed two players this month to strengthen their squad with James Beadle arriving on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion and Ike Ugbo from French outfit Troyes. However, both the club's supporters and head coach Danny Röhl want more from the January window and an element of frustration has set in at Hillsborough with less than a week to go until the February 1 deadline.

What will happen between now the closure of the window remains to be seen at this point, but Miller wouldn't be surprised to witness a handful of fresh faces arrive in South Yorkshire.

"Transfer windows can turn on a moment if you can get one deal done," Miller said on The Star's Everywhere and Nowhere Wednesday podcast alongside Joe Crann. "Sat here now, I'd love to have a list of names to reel off but Wednesday do operate in the shadows.

"If we're sat here now on February 2 and Wednesday have signed no players, I would be surprised. If they've signed five players, I wouldn't necessarily. It really does feel like anything could happen."

Crann added: "It does kind of feel like Wednesday are waiting for a few dominoes to fall."

With the pressure building, transfers are one of the key topics discussed on the latest episode of the Everywhere and Nowhere pod. But, Miller and Crann also discuss the importance of this week's FA Cup clash with Coventry City at Hillsborough, the fall-out from last week's dreadful events against the Sky Blues, and the upcoming debut of Pierce Charles.