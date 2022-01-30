It was confirmed on Sunday evening that Lee Johnson was no longer in his post as Sunderland manager after they fell to a 6-0 defeat to the hands of Bolton Wanderers over the weekend.

The news has come as a shock to many in that despite the thrashing, the Mackems were sat in third place in the table and looked well placed to qualify for the playoffs at the very least.

Sunderland are one point shy of second-placed Wigan Athletic, though the Lancashire side have four games in hand on them. They sit two points short of the top spot, though leaders Rotherham have played two games fewer.

Since Johnson watched his side beat Wednesday 5-0 last month, Sunderland have won only one in five and seemed to be losing grip on the title charge.

Johnson had been at the Stadium of Light in December 2020 and has left the club with immediate effect alongside his right-hand man Jamie McAllister.

Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said in a statement: “I would like to thank Lee for his commitment and endeavour over the past 14 months.

“We regret that we have had to take this decision, but felt immediate change was needed.