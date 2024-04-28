Sheffield Wednesday took a huge step towards securing their Championship survival at the weekend with a gutsy 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at Hillsborough. The Owls’ fight will go right down to the wire, but they need just one point against Sunderland to lock in their safety.

Ahead of their last push, Danny Röhl was full of praise and appreciation for the fans, who have packed out the home stands throughout this season and were in full volume last time out.

“They are incredible. To see our massive fans all around the stadium was a great help to us. We all felt the energy that came from the stands and the players gave the energy back to the stands,” the boss said after their win over West Brom.

“We thank every single one of our fans and they know like we know that we are not there yet. We will prepare for Sunderland and we will aim to win the game.”

As Sheffield Wednesday prepare for their last battle of the season, let’s take a look at just how strong their support has been. Using attendance numbers provided by FootballWP, we’ve listed each club’s average home crowd size for this Championship season. Take a look below at how the unwavering Owls support compares to the rest of the league.