Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday are set to explore various options in the summer as Danny Röhl’s rebuild begins.

The Owls boss, who recently penned a new long-term deal at Hillsborough, has already began his search for new players, with a host of last season’s loanees believed to be on his list of potential signings before the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Wednesday haven’t spend much money on transfer fees in recent years, with Darren Moore, Xisco Munoz and Röhl all utilising the free agent and loan market as best they can, however it is thought that there could be some money to spend this summer – as long as the deal is right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having only just avoided the drop last time out, club owner, Dejphon Chansiri, will be hoping that the team can climb up the Championship table and avoid the same sort of battle in the season to come. But with a number of players out of contract there is plenty of work to be done.

Röhl is keen to get his work done early, and is desperate to make some key additions to his ranks at Middlewood Road, and The Star understands that there will be transfer fees available should those in charge feel like it’s the right move for the club going forward.