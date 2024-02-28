After a catastrophic start to the season under former manager Xisco Muñoz, Sheffield Wednesday are locked in a relegation battle. The Spaniard joined the club in July but lasted just three months after the Owls failed to register a single win in their first ten Championship games, and banked two points from a possible 30.
Following on from their worst ever start to a season, Wednesday have picked up form under new boss Danny Röhl. The Owls have closed the gap between them and safety outside the bottom three, and while there's still a lot of work to be done, there are several clubs above them who are at risk of slipping into the drop-zone over the coming weeks.
We've put together how the Championship standings would currently look based on Röhl's period so far. So, taking into account his first match in charge up, until Wednesday's most recent win over Bristol City, here's where Röhl and his side would be in the table compared to the rest of the league in this period.