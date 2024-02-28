After a catastrophic start to the season under former manager Xisco Muñoz, Sheffield Wednesday are locked in a relegation battle. The Spaniard joined the club in July but lasted just three months after the Owls failed to register a single win in their first ten Championship games, and banked two points from a possible 30.

Following on from their worst ever start to a season, Wednesday have picked up form under new boss Danny Röhl. The Owls have closed the gap between them and safety outside the bottom three, and while there's still a lot of work to be done, there are several clubs above them who are at risk of slipping into the drop-zone over the coming weeks.