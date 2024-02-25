It has been a difficult season for Sheffield Wednesday supporters but there are signs of life as Danny Rohl's side fight and scrap to preserve their Championship status.

Last week's crucial 2-0 win at Millwall came thanks to goals from Ike Ugbo and Anthony Musaba was followed up by an equally impressive win on Saturday as Ugbo made it five goals in four games with a brace in a hard earned 2-1 victory against Bristol City.

As it stands ahead of next Saturday's visit to bottom of the table Rotherham United, Rohl's men sit just three points from safety and are increasingly high on confidence as the business end of a challenging campaign draws ever closer.