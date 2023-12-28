Sheffield Wednesday are back on the road on Friday night as they head to Preston North End aiming to bounce back after consecutive Championship defeats. The Owls are in need of a boost as they seek to cut the gap to Huddersfield Town in 21st.

Preston head into the game after beating Leeds United 2-1 at Deepdale but the Owls will be out to regain their early December form, when they won three of their four league games to bolster their survival hopes. With the Championship season tipping past the halfway point, The72 has crunched the numbers to work out the average away support of every side so far - and here's how the Owls compare to the rest of the division...