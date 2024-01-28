Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McGuire burst onto the scene in 2023 for City, grabbing 15 goals and three assists in all competitions as one of most exciting Major Soccer League debutants of the year – his performances earned him an international call-up and he was rewarded with his first international call-up this month.

Understandably he’s now started to attract attention from elsewhere, with reports stating that Blackburn Rovers recently had a loan offer turned down, and The Star understands that the Owls are eager to try and strike a deal with his current club in order to get him to South Yorkshire.

The 22-year-old started to make a name for himself at Creighton University in Nebraska, and in 2022 scored 23 goals in 24 games to set a new record for the Bluejays – that form earned him a move to Lane United in the USL League Two, and at the end of the year he was selected in the first round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by his current employers.

It’s believed that McGuire is open to the idea of making a switch to England before the January transfer window comes to an end, however it remains to be seen whether Orlando will agree terms with the Owls – or anyone else – in order for that to happen.

Wednesday aren’t the only Championship outfit interested, and it’s expected that they will be submitted another bid imminently in an attempt to try and get a deal done before the deadline on February 1st.

The striker played just over an hour for his side on Saturday as they drew with Brazilian giants, Flamengo, with the team shortly set to jet out to Cancun in Mexico for the next leg of their preparations for the upcoming season.