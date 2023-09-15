Sheffield Wednesday’s striker hunt goes on - but without help of recruitment guru

Time has yet to be called on transfer activity at Sheffield Wednesday - but they’ll press on in search of a free agent striker without the man who worked on several of their summer deals.

Background figure Luke Dowling was brought into the club in July to assist the club’s vast recruitment drive and was a main player in the club’s movement in the transfer market.

The Star revealed at the outset of his involvement at S6 that he had been brought in on an initial short-term basis.

And it has been confirmed by first team manager Xisco that Dowling’s time with the club is over - for now at least.

“Right now Luke has finished his contract in September,” he said. “We will see what happens in the future. We need to speak about this situation.

“But everybody in the club put in 100 per cent to try and find players in the summer, and I’m very happy with how it all worked.”

Xisco suggested after Wednesday’s draw at Leeds United earlier this month that with the transfer window closed, the club would look to utilise the free agent market to bolster their attacking options.

One space has been left unfulfilled in their 25-man EFL squad registration list, leaving the option of a further registration should a free agent be signed.

Injured midfielder Momo Diaby could in theory be registered should he recover in the coming weeks.

Xisco said: “This is one of the things we’re thinking about - what is better for our club? If we find a better solution for some problems we have, sure we can do it. Or maybe not.

“Right now we’re working with different parts. We’re working at trying to find a striker. If we find one, okay. If not, we’ll continue.

“It’s important you bring the players in if they bring something special. Also, it’s important we know exactly how long Momo will be out. After, we can take decisions.”

There has been little in the way of reported Owls interest in specific players - but it has been stressed that options have and will continue to be explored.

Asked whether the club had made contact with any potential players, the Wednesday boss said: “We’re working and not stopping.

“For example, right now we’re looking at both free agents and the next market (January). It’s important you always try to find better solutions for your club.

“We will see what happens but it’s one of the positions that is more difficult. If you ask me what position most clubs want to strengthen, it’s this (forward line). This is the last part in our work. But the market is the market and it’s very difficult to find what you want in such a short time.

“The position is very to find exactly what you want. It’s hard but we’re working at it.”

Xisco went on to make clear the forward line was the only position the club are looking to strengthen - and that dynamism is the order of the day.

“We need a certain style of striker,” he said.