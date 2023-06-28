Sheffield Wednesday are set to face Spanish side, Real Murcia, next month as part of a preseason trip to Murcia alongside the likes of Derby County and Birmingham City.

Wednesday have confirmed just three friendlies so far, getting the ball rolling against York City on July 8th, before making the short trip to Chesterfield three days later. Then, On July 25th, they’ll face Doncaster Rovers in the third away game of the month in preparation for the 2023/24 campaign.

Now though it appears that the Owls have set up a game against third-tier Spanish outfit, Real Murcia Club de Fútbol, at Pinatar Arena - a stadium that sits on the border of Valencia and Murcia with the capacity to host around 3,000 people.

Pimentoneros recently announced that they will have former Aston Villa and Sunderland man, Carlos Cuellar, managing the team in the 2023/24 campaign, and part of their preparations will begin with a game against Wednesday on July 8th at 8pm according to their official Twitter account.

The Pinatar Arena website states that the date and time of the game are both provisional, and it hasn’t yet been officially confirmed by the Owls, but Murcia’s announcement does suggest that those details have been agreed with Wednesday ahead of their trip.