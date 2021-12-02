Richie Wellens has been relieved of his duties as manager of League One Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster Rovers sit second-bottom of the table after 19 matches and went out of the Papa Johns Trophy in midweek to fellow relegation candidates Crewe Alexandra.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This seems to have prompted a decision to sack Richie Wellens from his role as manager after less than seven months in charge, with the club looking to bring in a new boss in time for the January transfer window.

Wellens, a former Rovers player who had managerial experience at Oldham, Swindon and Salford before heading into the Keepmoat job, had not appeared at his last two media calls owing to what was described as illness.