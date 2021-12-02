Sheffield Wednesday's South Yorkshire rivals managerless as former Manchester United man leaves League One club
One of Sheffield Wednesday’s most nearby League One rivals has begun the search for a new manager.
Doncaster Rovers sit second-bottom of the table after 19 matches and went out of the Papa Johns Trophy in midweek to fellow relegation candidates Crewe Alexandra.
This seems to have prompted a decision to sack Richie Wellens from his role as manager after less than seven months in charge, with the club looking to bring in a new boss in time for the January transfer window.
Wellens, a former Rovers player who had managerial experience at Oldham, Swindon and Salford before heading into the Keepmoat job, had not appeared at his last two media calls owing to what was described as illness.
Former Coventry City player Gary McSheffrey will step up from his role as under-18s manager to take temporary charge of the club ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup tie at home to Mansfield Town.