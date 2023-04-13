News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s shocking predicted League 1 finish based on points from reverse results - gallery

Here’s how Darren Moore’s side could end the current campaign based on the results against the teams they still have to play from earlier in the season.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday may be top of League One at the moment but they have Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town breathing down their neck as the 2022/23 season rapidly approaches its conclusion.

Darren Moore’s side will face Burton Albion, Bristol Rovers, Exeter City, Shrewsbury Town and Derby County in their remaining matches and it will of course be the second time they have played each of these teams in the league this season.

Looking back at the results from the reverse fixtures, and for the reverse of the remaining fixtures remaining for the other third tier clubs chasing promotion, here is how the top nine in League 1 would finish if they picked up the same points from these matches as they did earlier in the campaign:

Current points = 63 (+6)

1. 9th - Portsmouth (69 pts)

Current points = 63 (+6)

Current points = 65 (+5)

2. 8th - Wycombe Wanderers (70 pts)

Current points = 65 (+5)

Current points = 68 (+7)

3. 7th - Derby County (75 pts)

Current points = 68 (+7)

Current points = 70 (+6)

4. 6th - Peterborough United (76 pts)

Current points = 70 (+6)

