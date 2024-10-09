Sheffield Wednesday's seven-point week and the impressive Shea Charles - The latest All Wednesday episode

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 9th Oct 2024, 14:00 BST
The international break isn’t much fun when Sheffield Wednesday lose, but things look much better when things are going well...

In this week's episode of All Wednesday we've got Wednesday writer, Alex Miller, on the show to discuss the the importance of the Owls’ seven-point week, how impressive Shea Charles has been, and a Coventry City fan that got a little bit upset after they were beaten at the CBS Arena...

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm this evening to get us on your big screen!

Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.

