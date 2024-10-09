Sheffield Wednesday's seven-point week and the impressive Shea Charles - The latest All Wednesday episode
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In this week's episode of All Wednesday we've got Wednesday writer, Alex Miller, on the show to discuss the the importance of the Owls’ seven-point week, how impressive Shea Charles has been, and a Coventry City fan that got a little bit upset after they were beaten at the CBS Arena...
You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm this evening to get us on your big screen!
Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.