All the latest news from around the Championship as Sheffield Wednesday plan for the new campaign.

The Sheffield Wednesday stars will already be on their holidays after securing Championship football for another season. Danny Rohl’s men pulled it out of the bag in the final weeks of the season and they can now look forward to what they hope will be a much more comfortable second campaign in the second tier.

In the meantime, the news cycle continues, with the Championship play-offs now up and running, while clubs around the division have already begun planning for the next campaign. Here we round up all the latest from the second tier.

Sunderland manager search latest

Sunderland are said to be ‘close’ to appointing a new manager as Black Cats fans continue to wait. Sunderland sacked both Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale during the season, with Mike Dodds taking over for the final weeks of the campaign on an interim basis.

A new manager was expected to be appointed in the weeks after the season, but the wait goes on, with new boss confirmed at the Stadium of Light. In the meantime, Alan Nixon has claimed on X: “It’s been ongoing for a couple of weeks … along with other candidates who have been going on longer … but think a conclusion is now close.”

Sutton’s concern

Chris Sutton has expressed his concern after Norwich City potentially lost Josh Sargent for their second leg clash with Leeds United. The forward limped off during the second half of the first leg.