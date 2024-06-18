Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City, QPR 'interest' in ex-Manchester City man laughed off by neighbours
Reports by an online football website earlier this month suggested Wednesday were keen on signing Rotherham United defender Cameron Humphreys this summer along with a handful of other Championship clubs including Swansea City, Millwall and Queens Park Rangers. The 25-year-old former Manchester City youth product has a year left on his contract and was said to be attracting interest after the Millers’ relegation into League One.
The mooted switch for Humphreys would have served as the latest move between the two clubs, with Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe having made the jump across the Parkway in 2022. It is already confirmed that outgoing Owls defender Reece James will become a Rotherham player when his Wednesday contract expires at the end of the month.
Asked of Humphreys part in the transfer rumour mill, Rotherham manager Steve Evans laughed off suggestions of a switch to S6 - and made clear that no clubs have been in contact with the Millers over a potential move.
“If he's mentioned with Wednesday then I’m not surprised if he’s mentioned with Thursday and Friday as well,” joked Evans in conversation with the Rotherham Advertiser. “Cameron has been really good for me in the three games he’s played but we are not aware of any interest from any club.”