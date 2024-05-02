Sheffield Wednesday's relegation rivals make major managerial 'decision' ahead of final game
Birmingham City have reportedly made a big decision ahead of their final game of the season, and potentially their final game in the Championship for over a year. The West Midlands club will battle Sheffield Wednesday and others to beat relegation on the final day this Saturday.
Birmingham currently sit in the final relegation spot, one point behind Plymouth Argyle and three points behind each of Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers, but goal difference means they can catch both of those teams providing they win and one or both of Wednesday and Rovers lose.
Blues have squandered a number of chances to stride towards safety, drawing with two teams below them in Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United within the last fortnight, and with a worse goal difference than Plymouth, they must now win on the final day against Norwich City to stand a chance of beating the drop.
Ahead of the big final game, there have been question marks over the future of interim boss Gary Rowett, who returned to the club on a temporary basis in mid-March as Tony Mowbray took medical leave. But according to Football Insider, a decision has already been made, and Rowett will move on from the club at the end of the season.
It’s claimed the Birmingham chiefs have been unimpressed with results since Rowett’s return, and they will not offer him a new deal as a result. Many fans blame Birmingham’s board for their troubles this season, with John Eustace getting the sack early in the season despite guiding the club into the top six at the time. Blues sacked Eustace in order to appoint Wayne Rooney, and that turned out to be a disastrous appointment, paving the way for potential relegation.
