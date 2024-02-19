Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Back-to-back wins for the Blues saw them climb up to 15th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone, but with tough games against Ipswich Town, Southampton and Hull City on the horizon they’re far from in the clear.

Mowbray has done a solid job at St. Andrews since taking over from Wayne Rooney, picking up some decent results, but he has revealed that medical diagnosis he recently received means that he will be absent for the next while. The club said he will be away ‘for a period of approximately six to eight weeks’.

In a statement on their official website the Brum boss said, “Following my recent LMA Health Assessment I have received a medical diagnosis that will require me to receive treatment. Undergoing treatment will necessitate that I temporarily step away from the Technical Area as Manager of Birmingham City Football Club.

“Until I return, my Assistant Manager, Mark Venus, will take temporary charge of the team, supported by coaches Ashley Cole, Pete Shuttleworth and Maik Taylor. I will continue to provide advice and counsel while undergoing treatment… The Club has been incredibly supportive of me and my family and we are very grateful. I know that everyone will be respectful of our privacy at this time.”

Owls attacker, Ian Poveda, wished his old manager well on Instagram after the news was made public, saying, "Get well soon, Boss!". He played 10 games under him at Blackburn Rovers whilst on loan in 2021.

