Sheffield Wednesday's relegation rivals Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City dealt transfer blow as ex-Owls man signs new deal
One former Sheffield Wednesday player has signed a new deal with his current club after reported interest from the Owls relegation rivals
Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has signed a two-year contract extension with League One side Derby County, after reported interest from Championship clubs.
Hull City, as well as the Owls' relegation rivals Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City, were linked with a January move for Mendez-Laing whose contract with the Rams had been due to run out at the end of the season. However, the Rams have moved to secure the services of the 31-year-old for another two years with his new deal set to put off potential suitors who may have been seeking a cut-price deal as he entered the final months of his old contract.
Mendez-Laing joined the Owls in November 2021 after a period on trial with the club. He signed a contract until the end of the season but Wednesday announced in June 2022 that he had rejected a new deal at Hillsborough. He made 19 appearances, scoring two goals and providing three assists. He has also had spells at the likes of Peterborough United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough and last month was linked with a possible switch to the Championship. Two of the clubs linked were Huddersfield and Birmingham who sit just above Wednesday in the Championship standings.
The striker joined Derby in July 2022, less than two weeks after he rejected to stay in South Yorkshire. He penned a two-year deal which was due to run out this summer but will now run for another two-and-a-half seasons.
A Derby statement confirmed: "Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has put pen-to-paper on a new deal with Derby County. The 31-year-old was set to be out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 season but has now signed fresh terms until the summer of 2026.
"The versatile forward, who has recently established himself on the international stage with Guatemala, has been in impressive form for Paul Warne’s side in the current campaign. Mendez-Laing has registered seven goals and ten assists from his 28 appearances in all competitions this term and been a regular in the side throughout."