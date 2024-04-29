Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackburn Rovers star Dom Hyam has been speaking about the mood in the Ewood Park dressing room ahead of this weekend’s defining weekend in the Championship. Like Sheffield Wednesday, Rovers will head into the final day of action battling for their Championship status.

John Eustace’s men are level on points with the Owls but with a superior goal difference. Their goal difference means they will be safe unless they lose and Wednesday pick up a point or more, while Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City would both need to win.

But stranger things have happened on the final day of the season, and Rovers do face likely champions Leicester City in their final game. Eustace’s men also go into that last game after a frustrating draw with Coventry City, a game they feel they should have won.

“The feeling in the dressing room is one of frustration because we threatened their goal all game from set pieces and from open play, We just couldn’t get that important goal in the end,” admitted Rovers star Hyam. “As cliche as it sounds, we go again with one massive game to go. It wasn’t our day, but we didn’t lose, we got a point and it might be an important point come the end of the season.

“We won’t get down about it, we all know we have a massive game to go and now’s not the time to feel sorry for ourselves. It’s one big game to come against a very good team, we need to get a point and hopefully we can do that.