Sheffield Wednesday's relegation rivals fire manager after just three months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Pilgrims are in a very rough run of form at present, winning just one of their last 11 matches in the Championship and losing the last three. It's seen them drop to 21st place in the table, and one a single point ahead of Huddersfield Town in the relegation zone.

Foster was booed at the end of the home defeat to Bristol City on Monday afternoon, and according to The Telegraph the club ownership was set to make the decision to relieve him of his duties in favour of finding a 'firefighter' to see out the remainder of the campaign and attempt to save their second tier status. That has now been confirmed.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former England U20 manager, who was also Steve Gerrard's assistant at Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, only joined Plymouth at the start of January, but with only four victories across all competitions since then the side have really started to feel the exit of Steven Schumacher following his exit to Stoke City in December.

Chairman, Simon Hallett, said in a statement, “Ian was hired through a thorough and extensive recruitment process and his coaching credentials really stood out when making the appointment... But we have to balance long-term stability against short-term decisions, and we have given Ian as long as possible to see if results could improve.

“Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case, and we feel now is the right time to make a change to give us the best chance of securing survival. The Green Army have been incredible in recent weeks, as ever, and we need you all now to continue that support as we embark on the final weeks of the campaign with Neil and Nance in charge. Together we can achieve what we set out to achieve at the start of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad