Sheffield Wednesday's relegation rivals could be set for major blow ahead of final game
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation rivals could be without a key man for their huge final day clash with leaders Leicester City. The relegation picture still isn’t decided ahead of the final weekend of the season.
Wednesday have given themselves a huge shot at survival, only needing a point to ensure they can’t be caught by Birmingham City in the final relegation spot. The Owls may not even need a point if Birmingham or Plymouth Argyle fail to win. It’s a similar story for Blackburn Rovers, who either need a point or for Wednesday to lose or either of Birmingham or Plymouth to fail to win.
The tricky part is that they face likely league winners Leicester on the final day, a game the Foxes may need to win to wrap up the league title should they fail to win during the week. Blackburn picked up a big point last time out, drawing with Coventry City, although they will feel as though they should have picked up all three points at home against 10 men.
They now face a big test against Leicester, hoping to take care of business themselves and not rely on results elsewhere, though they may have to do it without their manager on the sidelines. That’s because John Eustace was sent off during the Coventry clash for shoving Coventry man Kasey Palmer. Although both parties were said to have given as good as they got, Palmer was given a yellow and Eustace a red.
Rovers must now wait to see whether the FA hand Eustace a suspension, with a one-game suspension common in these circumstances. Having said that, any ban will depend on what the referee stipulated in his report of the game. Should he be suspended, Blackburn face playing at the King Power Stadium without Eustace on the sidelines, which would surely be a big disadvantage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.