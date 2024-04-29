Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation rivals could be without a key man for their huge final day clash with leaders Leicester City. The relegation picture still isn’t decided ahead of the final weekend of the season.

Wednesday have given themselves a huge shot at survival, only needing a point to ensure they can’t be caught by Birmingham City in the final relegation spot. The Owls may not even need a point if Birmingham or Plymouth Argyle fail to win. It’s a similar story for Blackburn Rovers, who either need a point or for Wednesday to lose or either of Birmingham or Plymouth to fail to win.

The tricky part is that they face likely league winners Leicester on the final day, a game the Foxes may need to win to wrap up the league title should they fail to win during the week. Blackburn picked up a big point last time out, drawing with Coventry City, although they will feel as though they should have picked up all three points at home against 10 men.

They now face a big test against Leicester, hoping to take care of business themselves and not rely on results elsewhere, though they may have to do it without their manager on the sidelines. That’s because John Eustace was sent off during the Coventry clash for shoving Coventry man Kasey Palmer. Although both parties were said to have given as good as they got, Palmer was given a yellow and Eustace a red.