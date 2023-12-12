Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation rivals appoint confident new manager
Rotherham United’s search for a new manager had been going on for some time, but now Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation rivals have a fresh face at the helm.
It’s been almost a month since Matt Taylor was relieved of his position with the Millers, and since then a whole host of people have been linked with the job in South Yorkshire – only last night, though, was Leam Richardson appointed as the man to guide their fight for survival.
Rotherham were leapfrogged by the Owls at the weekend after Wednesday’s win over Stoke City, and Richardson comes into the job eight points – and a hefty goal difference swing – away from Huddersfield Town in 21st place.
But the former Accrington Stanley and Wigan Athletic boss is confident that he can get the job done, insisting that he’s met expectations at every opportunity in the past.
"I've been very fortunate to compete against Rotherham here at New York Stadium many times," he said, as quoted by the Rotherham Advertiser. “The level of the competition, the sustainability of the club, the expectations, the relationship between the club and the fanbase, they're all very well aligned.
"I wouldn't be here if I wasn't a real big believer in my own ability and what we've got within the club… I've never been one not to shy away from a challenge, if you look at my CV. I'm yet to come to a challenge where I haven't met the expectations."
He faces a tough start this week, though, as the Millers play host to West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday night – and he’s not got long to try and work his magic.