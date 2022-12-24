Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday has one of the most valuable squads in League One - but how does it match up against the other teams in the division?

As the January transfer window is drawing ever closer, teams in League One - including Sheffield Wednesday - will be looking to bolster their ranks. But who has the most valuable squad in the division?

Using Transfermarkt for reference, we’ve been able to look at the market value of each team in League One, listed from lowest to highest. Wednesday have no shortage of quality players at League One level - but they do not have the most expensive squad in the league.

We’ll be listing each team in the league, alongside their total market value. Additionally, we’ll also be listing the most valuable player for each team.

Both teams from South Yorkshire in League One, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley., find themselves in the top five. But which team came out on top overall? Without any further ado, let’s get into the most valuable squads in League One - starting at the bottom.

1. 24. Morecambe Total squad value: £5.5 million. Most valuable player: Cole Stockton (£500,000).

2. 23. Accrington Stanley Total squad value: £5.65 million. Most valuable player: Ryan Astley (£600,000).

3. 22. Cambridge United Total squad value: £6.15 million. Most valuable player: Jubril Okedina (£700,000).

4. 21. Exeter City Total squad value: £6.4 million. Most valuable player: Rekeem Harper (£800,000).