Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday will leave English shores this week as they head over to Austria and Germany for their second preseason camp of the summer.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls have had a busy few weeks both on and off the training ground as Danny Röhl puts together a side hoping to make a splash in the Championship next season, and so far a total of nine signings have been made - all of whom featured in some part in their trip to St. George’s Park in Staffordshire last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now they’re back at Middlewood Road for a short period, though the work continues, and later this week they’ll jump on a plane and jet out for the next part of their schedule - which includes games against former German and Austrian Bundesliga champions, Werder Bremen and RB Salzburg.

Röhl is no stranger to the environment, of course, and he says that it’s important to face good opposition in their final preseason fixtures so that they can get a gauge of where they’re at. They’ll face Salzburg first, at Red Bull Arena, before heading into the mountains to take on Bremen at a venue the German has attended before - Parkstadion in Zell Am Ziller. He’s explained what each fixture will give them.

“It’s a bit of a funny situation,” he told The Star last week. “Because last year I was there with Werder Bremen in their preseason camp as assistant coach for the German national team, visiting them, and now I’m going there with my team - it’s fantastic. I think it’s good to have games like these because Salzburg want to press, and have transition moments, and this is helpful for us to find solutions under pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And with Bremen, they’re in the Bundesliga, so it’s a challenge for my players. We can see where we are at the moment, see what we can improve, what we have to improve, and for me it’s about having strong opponents. From every game you can learn and improve our style of football.

“I hope we have good weather - and I know we will have great facilities there, as well as good friendly games against strong opponents. After that second friendly we have just one more game - the game for Liam - and then the season starts. It goes quick."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday face the Austrian side on July 20th, this coming Saturday, before travelling to face Bremen just under a week later, taking on the Germans on July 26th. Fans are only permitted to attend the second game.