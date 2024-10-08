Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday will take on Aston Villa in a behind-closed-doors friendly later today.

The Owls boss explained over the weekend after his side managed to secure a very impressive 2-1 win over Coventry City that they would be taking on a ‘very good opponent’ during the international break, and it’s understood that said opponent is Unai Emery’s UEFA Champions League outfit.

Speaking to The Star on Saturday, Röhl said, “We need the next two days to recover then next week we will play a friendly game against a very good opponent and then again recover, then we have a normal full training week to prepare for Burnley. Then we have three weeks and seven games, this is the schedule.”

It remains to be seen what sort of side the two teams will field when they meet, however there are four players who definitely won’t feature for the Owls with James Beadle, Di’Shon Bernard, Shea Charles and Pierce Charles all currently away with their respective national teams.

The game will offer Röhl the opportunity to have a look at his side against strong opponents, not including Villa’s own internationals of course, and he’ll also be able to experiment a little if he wishes before taking on Burnley on October 19th as they head to Hillsborough for the first time since 2016.

Röhl has had plenty of the club’s U21s training with the seniors in recent months, and it may be that some of them get a chance to have a run out against the Villains, but there are also a number of first team players such as Callum Paterson, Ben Hamer and Charlie McNeill who could certainly do with the time out on the pitch after barely featuring in 2024/25 so far.