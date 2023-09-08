Sheffield Wednesday were promoted from League One last season under former manager Darren Moore

Sheffield Wednesday have had a tough start to life back in the Championship. They turned to former Watford boss Xisco Munoz earlier this summer and have picked up a single point so far this term.

The Owls lost their first four league games against Southampton, Hull City, Preston North End and Cardiff City. However, they were able to pick up an impressive point away at newly-relegated Leeds United at Elland Road in their final outing before the international break which should boost their confidence.

Here is a look at where Sheffield Wednesday are predicted to finish this season based on odds...

1 . 24th: Rotherham United Odds of relegation: 8/11, odds of promotion: 250/1

2 . 23rd: Queens Park Rangers Odds of relegation: 6/4, odds of promotion: 100/1

3 . 22nd: Sheffield Wednesday Odds of relegation: 6/4, odds of promotion: 66/1