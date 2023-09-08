News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s predicted Championship finish compared to Stoke City, QPR, Leeds United, Sunderland and Hull City - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday were promoted from League One last season under former manager Darren Moore

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 8th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday have had a tough start to life back in the Championship. They turned to former Watford boss Xisco Munoz earlier this summer and have picked up a single point so far this term.

The Owls lost their first four league games against Southampton, Hull City, Preston North End and Cardiff City. However, they were able to pick up an impressive point away at newly-relegated Leeds United at Elland Road in their final outing before the international break which should boost their confidence.

Here is a look at where Sheffield Wednesday are predicted to finish this season based on odds...

Odds of relegation: 8/11, odds of promotion: 250/1

1. 24th: Rotherham United

Odds of relegation: 8/11, odds of promotion: 250/1

Odds of relegation: 6/4, odds of promotion: 100/1

2. 23rd: Queens Park Rangers

Odds of relegation: 6/4, odds of promotion: 100/1

Odds of relegation: 6/4, odds of promotion: 66/1

3. 22nd: Sheffield Wednesday

Odds of relegation: 6/4, odds of promotion: 66/1

Odds of relegation: 15/8, odds of promotion: 66/1

4. 21st: Huddersfield Town

Odds of relegation: 15/8, odds of promotion: 66/1

