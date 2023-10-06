Sheffield Wednesday’s predicted Championship finish compared to Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers & Stoke City - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday are searching for their first win of the Championship season
Darren Moore will make his first return to Hillsborough since leaving his post with Sheffield Wednesday as he brings his Huddersfield Town side to South Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon.
The Owls sit bottom of the Championship with just two points from 10 games after earning promotion from League One under Moore last season. However, he left before a ball was kicked this campaign with Wednesday sacking his replacement Xisco Munoz earlier this week.
Huddersfield were beaten 4-1 at Birmingham City in midweek and the Owls will hope to inflict another defeat on the Terriers as they look to turn the tide. As the Owls gear up for another fixture, football analysts at BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship computer once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season, incorporating current standings and recent form.