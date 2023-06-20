Sheffield Wednesday will be led into the 2023-24 Championship campaign by a new manager after a surprise turn of events saw Darren Moore part ways with the club on Monday.

Just three weeks after guiding the Owls to an historic promotion, Moore has left HIllsborough with the search for his replacement already underway.

Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri told the club website: “Both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways. The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree.

“The mutual respect we have for each other is immense on a personal and professional basis and I offer my sincere thanks for the dedication and commitment Darren has given to our club. Darren will always be welcome at Hillsborough.”

Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton have been relegated from the Premier League while Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Wednesday have been promoted from the third tier ahead of what promises to be another competitive second-tier campaign.

And with a number of sides vying for promotion, here’s where the managerless Owls are currently being tipped to finish by the bookmakers next season after Monday’s shock news.

