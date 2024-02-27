Despite having a player sent off in their last two Championship fixtures, Sheffield Wednesday have secured back-to-back wins as they look to claw their way out of the bottom three. The Owls have now won three of their last five Championship fixtures, including a 2-0 win over relegation rivals Millwall .

But how will the rest of the season shape up for Danny Röhl and his side? There are several clubs who still cannot count themselves as safe from the drop and at this point in the season, every point counts. As the final months of the campaign approach, we've put together the final predicted Championship table based on the latest promotion and relegation odds.