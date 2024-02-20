Sheffield Wednesday’s pragmatic approach to numerous injury concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls have a whole host of players out of contention at this point in time, and while the likes of Dominic Iorfa and Cameron Dawson are nearing a return to action, there is still no exact word on when players such as Josh Windass, Callum Paterson, Akin Famewo, Juan Delgado or Kristian Pedersen will be back.

Meanwhile, Bailey Cadamarteri missed the trip to Millwall with a knock, Ashley Fletcher is suspended for the Bristol City game, and there were a few concerns over Barry Bannan before he went off during the weekend win at The Den.

Wednesday don’t have a midweek game this time around as they prepare for the visit of the Robins on Saturday, and Röhl thinks that their current injury list is a result of their recent schedule.

“When you have so many games, especially with our style and intensity of football, it’s always possible that you’re going to have some injuries,” he told The Star. “All in all we always have 11 players available and this is important, but when you have key players missing it’s obviously not good.

“We work hard though, the medical department is also hard working… You’re always looking for the load, especially when it’s like the last few weeks when you play every three days - it means that there is not so much time for recovery, or for bringing players back.

“Normally if you have an injury for four weeks then you may only have three games out, but for us now it means seven games. So that’s more difficult. It’s what we have to take, and I’ve spoken a lot about the whole squad - we need them all.