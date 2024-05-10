Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, has become part of the furniture at Hillsborough in recent years.

The 34-year-old, who believes that he’ll still be at S6 next season, is nearing on a decade at the club since his move in 2015, and during that period has ingratiated himself into the Owls family through his passion and quality.

After Saturday’s win over Sunderland confirmed their Championship status Bannan led the celebrations in front of the away end, and spent time out with supporters well into the evening as the club celebrated their great escape.

He believes that having them on side has been a huge help in the second half of the campaign since Danny Röhl came on board, and he says that their presence is something that sometimes catches the players new to England off guard.

Speaking at the Stadium of Light he said, "I think you could see when Danny first came in there were instant improvements in performances on the pitch. We were quite unlucky in the first few games with Norwich away being one of them and having a penalty overturned… But we performed quite well and that kind of kept them on the bandwagon. But I've always said in my time here, if you give 110% on the pitch, they will follow - it doesn't matter the result, whatever happens they will always be there for you.

"It's a working-class city and the minimum they expect is for you to leave everything on that pitch. Maybe apart from one or two games since Danny came in they've seen that and been behind us the whole way. And once you've got these behind you, it's a powerful tool to call on. They've carried us along the way.

“When players sign you think maybe some of the foreign boys don't really know much about Sheffield Wednesday, and the first thing that takes them aback is the crowd.