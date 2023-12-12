Sheffield Wednesday’s potential derby opponents revealed in FA Youth Cup update

Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Youth Cup game has been rearranged for this Sunday, and they now know who could await if they are victorious.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls take on Hemel Hempstead in the third round of the prestigious youth competition this weekend, a fixture that was meant to take place over the weekend before it was postponed due to the inclement weather in the area.

Andy Sharp’s side will now battle it out at Hillsborough in a few days’ time for a spot in the fourth round of the competition, where either Reading or a South Yorkshire derby with Rotherham United awaits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An update from the club on Tuesday read, “The Owls Under-18s will face Hemel Hempstead in the third round of the FA Youth Cup on Sunday 17 December. The game will take place at Hillsborough with kick off at 3:00pm.

“The cup-tie, originally scheduled for last Saturday, was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch… The winners of this S6 clash will host either Reading or Rotherham in the fourth round.”

Wednesday’s youngsters won four games in the competition last season, with a certain Bailey Cadamarteri getting in amongst the goals, however join at a later date in 2023/24 following the senior team’s promotion into the Championship.