Sheffield Wednesday's possible XI against Sunderland - if Barry Bannan is fit

Sheffield Wednesday's last trip to Sunderland was one to forget. Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

Both Wednesday and the Black Cats find themselves in good form in recent weeks, and it’s going to be a difficult encounter for the two sides at the Stadium of Light when they lock horns on Friday evening.

Darren Moore and Alex Neil haven't been afraid to make changes during their spells at their respective clubs, and it’s likely that that will be the case again this weekend – even if it’s more of a forced change than a tactical one.

There's no reason why he wouldn't be selected - he's been first choice all season, and he made a good couple of saves against Portsmouth to highlight his importance as well.

Wednesday are waiting to hear about Barry Bannan’s fitness, while Sunderland aren’t sure whether Nathan Broadhead will be ready to play or not, and it may be that neither is passed fit for the first leg of the play-off semifinals – which would come as a blow for their managers.

But if Bannan does make it, here’s how our Owls writer, Joe Crann, thinks the team could line up...

Storey has been pretty much a mainstay since coming into the club in January, and has become a key component for Moore. Can't see that changing this weekend.

It'd be a bit harsh on Liam Palmer, probably, because he was excellent against Portsmouth, but Dean - if deemed fit enough - could be very useful going up against Ross Stewart and the aerial threat that he poses. Again, he's also got a lot of experience and leadership.

He's a leader who's been there, done that, and his form this season when he's been available has shown exactly why the club wanted to bring him back in. Reads the game so well, and will be up for the battle at the Stadium of Light.

He's been excellent for weeks now, and has hardly put a foot wrong all season to be honest. Has been a tremendous signing for Wednesday, and I'd be very surprised not to see him start against the Black Cats.

Without a doubt one of the first names on the teamsheet now. Wednesday have a better chance of winning with him on the pitch, and his return to fitness has been a key factor in the Owls' turnaround in form.

Arguably the best player on the pitch for Wednesday against Portsmouth, and - like Luongo - his arrival at full fitness has been big for the Owls. He's formed a really nice trio in the centre of the park, and there's no reason to leave him out.

Now this one depends, doesn't it... Obviously if he's fit then there's no way that Bannan doesn't start for Wednesday - but if he's not, then there's a choice to be made. The smart money would be on Callum Paterson or Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, however Moore certainly didn't rule his skipper out just yet.

Johnson's played a lot of football - in a lot of positions - this season, and has always stepped up when needed. Got another assist at the weekend, and is unlikely to drop out this weekend. There may be an argument from some to give Nathaniel Mendez-Laing a run, but defensively Johnson is the stronger choice - especially away from home.

He was amongst the goals again at Portsmouth last weekend, and that alongside his work ethic would probably be enough to warrant another start for Berahino. If they want a bit more physicality then Paterson may be called upon - but he seems to have linked up nicely with Lee Gregory.