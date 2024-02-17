From the moment Anthony Musaba clawed open a match barren of quality to open with his twisting, turning assist for Ike Ugbo to the bucket loads of blood and guts shown in the second half, it was a classic away performance and one of the best delivered by a Sheffield Wednesday side in a good few seasons.

Ugbo and Musaba himself got the goals, but there were performances of quality all over the field as Wednesday beat Millwall 2-0 in a red-hot atmosphere. It injects new life into a survival battle many believed would have died had they tasted defeat.

Here are our ratings from The Den.

1 . James Beadle - 7 Out smartly to push a dangerous cross out of danger on 35 minutes and got a whack for his trouble. Stood up under pressure. Photo Sales

2 . Liam Palmer - 8 Offered a calming presence. Positioned himself excellently to claw away a dangerous cross on 21 minutes. Gave the ball away in the build-up to one heart-in-mouth moment but it was overshadowed by guts. Showed plenty of energy. Photo Sales

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - 9 There is a couple of moments that could have got hairy early doors. Threw his body at the cause on more than one occasion, a block on 68 minutes vital. A warrior on an afternoon that needed them. Photo Sales