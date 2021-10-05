Ollie Hawkins has scored three times for The Stags this season in what has been a tough campaign so far, but the 29-year-old former Ipswich Town man is being rested for the Papa John’s Trophy game against the Owls.

Nigel Clough’s side haven’t won any of their last nine games in all competitions, and will certainly have to be at their best if they’re going to get a result against Wednesday – especially given the amount of absences they’re dealing with.

According to Mansfield’s official website, Hawkins (back), as well as Ollie Clarke (broken nose), George Maris (knock) and Stephen McLaughlin (knock) are all being rested for tonight’s encounter, while Richard Nartey, Will Forrester and Ryan Stirk are all injured and unavailable for the encounter.

Meanwhile, defender, James Perch, was ruled out for the season last month after a devastating skull fracture injury that he picked up in training – so he will of course not take part.

It remains to be seen what sort of side Clough’s counterpart, Darren Moore, will put out at the One Call Stadium this evening when the two sides lock horns in their second PJT game of the season, however there’s no doubting that it is the Owls who are the favourites for the tie.

The game will get underway at 7pm, with Wednesday looking to get back to winning ways after the disappointing defeat to Oxford United in League One over the weekend.