SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 01: General view inside the stadium as Lewis Grabban of Nottingham Forest misses a penalty, as Keiren Westwood of Sheffield Wednesday makes the save during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium on May 01, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday's odds to WIN the Sky Bet League One title this season following transfer deadline day - compared to Rotherham United, Sunderland and Portsmouth

Here are Sheffield Wednesday’s odds to win the league this season.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 11:04 am

Sheffield Wednesday have been one of the favourites to win the league this season following their surprise relegation from the Championship.

The Owls had a complete overhaul during the summer, bringing in the likes of Marvin Johnson and Lewis Wing, managing to keep hold of Barry Bannan and Dominic Iorfa and offloading the 'dead wood’.

Darren Moore’s side currently sit fourth in the league table on ten points (W3 D1 L1) – having played a game less than second and third place.

Here are Sheffield Wednesday’s odds to win League One this season compared to their rivals…

1. Doncaster Rovers

Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 150/1 bet365 - 200/1

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Shrewsbury Town

Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 150/1 bet365 - 200/1

Photo: George Wood

3. Cambridge United

Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 100/1

Photo: Jacques Feeney

4. Morecambe

Sky Bet - 200/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 150/1

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

