Sheffield Wednesday have been one of the favourites to win the league this season following their surprise relegation from the Championship.

The Owls had a complete overhaul during the summer, bringing in the likes of Marvin Johnson and Lewis Wing, managing to keep hold of Barry Bannan and Dominic Iorfa and offloading the 'dead wood’.

Darren Moore’s side currently sit fourth in the league table on ten points (W3 D1 L1) – having played a game less than second and third place.

Here are Sheffield Wednesday’s odds to win League One this season compared to their rivals…

1. Doncaster Rovers Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 150/1 bet365 - 200/1 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Shrewsbury Town Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 150/1 bet365 - 200/1 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Cambridge United Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 100/1 Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Morecambe Sky Bet - 200/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 150/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales