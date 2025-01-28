Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton Town may well have a very in-form new face leading the line when they take on Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The Owls and the Hatters will lock horns on Saturday afternoon at Hillsborough as Wednesday look to end their wait for a home victory, and they go into the tie as favourites given that their opponents are winless in eight games across all competitions, and have lost six of their last seven Championship fixtures.

Rob Edwards was fired and replaced by Matt Bloomfield in response to the club’s awful run of form, with the club snatching Bloomfield off high-flying Wycombe Wanderers in League One - and it appears that they weren’t content with just taking their manager.

According to media reports, Luton have made an offer of £5m+ to try and land Richard Kone, with Bloomfield looking to try and bring him to Bedfordshire in hope of him adding to his impressive 17-goal tally at Kenilworth Road going forwards - though only time will tell whether the Chairboys will be willing to part ways with him or not.

Wycombe take on Barnsley this evening, and after getting just 23 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Northampton Town over the weekend it will be interesting to note if he’s returned to the starting XI by Sam Grace amid all the talk of a potential exit - even though suggestions from Buckinghamshire have hinted that he’s not up for sale.

Wednesday play host to Luton on Saturday afternoon, a couple of days before the closure of the transfer window, and Danny Röhl will no doubt be hoping that Kone isn’t added to the ranks at Luton between now and then - even if only because it gives him one less scenario to try and plan for.