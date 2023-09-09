Sheffield Wednesday’s next Championship opponents have been hard at work during the international break - taking on a behind-closed-doors friendly against Premier League opposition as part of their Hillsborough preparations.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ipswich Town have enjoyed a hugely impressive start to life back in the Championship having been promoted to the second tier alongside Wednesday in a record-breaking League One promotion scrap last season.

Along with Plymouth Argyle, Kieran McKenna’s men squeezed Wednesday into third place and a historic play-off campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ll travel to Hillsborough next Saturday to resume battle high on confidence having won four of their five league matches, leaving them second in the table.

And there preparations have not slowed during the current international break.

Ipswich scheduled a behind-closed-doors friendly with Premier League West Ham United on Thursday, with both sides naming strong sides save for the players away on international duty.

It was agreed between the two clubs that no imagery or footage of the clash would be produced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But news has leaked that The Tractor Boys earned a creditable 1-1 draw in the match, with former Manchester United and England man Jesse Lingard playing 70 minutes.