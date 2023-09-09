Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents played v ex-Manchester United man in secret match as part of Owls prep
Sheffield Wednesday’s next Championship opponents have been hard at work during the international break - taking on a behind-closed-doors friendly against Premier League opposition as part of their Hillsborough preparations.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ipswich Town have enjoyed a hugely impressive start to life back in the Championship having been promoted to the second tier alongside Wednesday in a record-breaking League One promotion scrap last season.
Along with Plymouth Argyle, Kieran McKenna’s men squeezed Wednesday into third place and a historic play-off campaign.
They’ll travel to Hillsborough next Saturday to resume battle high on confidence having won four of their five league matches, leaving them second in the table.
And there preparations have not slowed during the current international break.
Ipswich scheduled a behind-closed-doors friendly with Premier League West Ham United on Thursday, with both sides naming strong sides save for the players away on international duty.
It was agreed between the two clubs that no imagery or footage of the clash would be produced.
But news has leaked that The Tractor Boys earned a creditable 1-1 draw in the match, with former Manchester United and England man Jesse Lingard playing 70 minutes.
Lingard, a free agent, is hoping to earn a contract with David Moyes’ side and is understood to have impressed in training in recent weeks.