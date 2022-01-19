The 39-year-old former England international, who counts West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and Sunderland among his former clubs, left Rangers by mutual consent earlier this month to hunt for another club.

The diminutive forward has scored 284 goals in a storied career and has a number of reported options with regard to his next destination.

Defoe is keen to play on for at least another six months in his career and has been linked with a number of clubs including Sunderland and fellow third tier giants Charlton Athletic.

Jermain Defoe has emerged as a shock target for Sheffield Wednesday's League One rivals Oxford United.

But widespread reports in the national media have also said Oxford United have entered the race to bring Defoe to the Kassam Stadium.