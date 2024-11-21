Sheffield Wednesday's next foes still in major decision flux despite Malaysia trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The resumption of Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship campaign comes on Saturday as they take on Cardiff City at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents have not yet solved their managerial conundrum heading into this weekend’s clash at Hillsborough - despite their interim boss having travelled across the world for discussions with their owner during the international break.

Cardiff City sacked Erol Bulut in September with the Bluebirds sat bottom of the Championship table. Their fortunes have improved greatly under interim boss Omer Riza having enjoyed an unbeaten run of four wins in six matches through October and into November. Back-to-back defeats in their last two outings have placed them back in the bottom three, however, and Riza remains in a caretaker role for now.

The former England youth and Watford coach has made no secret of his desire to take on the job full-time. He visited Cardiff owner Vincent Tan in Malaysia in the last fortnight but is back in the UK on the same brief.

"I'm still interim - anything can happen between now and [January]. If you don't get a good result or a couple of bad results, potentially someone else can come in,” Riza told The Non League Round Up Show.

"I just have to keep doing what I'm doing. The team has to keep fighting, they are working so hard for me. Players have put it on record that they want me here. Fans (opinions) have gone from sort of 20% to 80%. So we are in the right direction, it's just that pressure now of winning the next block of games and kicking on from there. Each block is important, but when you're not permanent, you can't look too far ahead."