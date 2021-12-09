Sheffield Wednesday’s Mr Versatile happy to keep on moving amid impressive run of form

And Liam Palmer has no issues with that continuing to be the case.

The 30-year-old defender, who started out as a midfielder at S6 before carving a career for himself as a full-back on either side, marshalled the defence expertly at the centre of a back three as his side earned an impressive clean sheet at Portsmouth on Tuesday evening.

With no guarantees over the comeback schedule of the likes of Chey Dunkley – though Owls boss Darren Moore seemed hopeful he could return in time for this weekend’s trip to Crewe Alexandra – it’s a role Palmer could well pick up again.

Moore has spoken a number of times about the need for his players to be versatile and speaking to The Star recently, Scotland international Palmer shrugged his shoulders at the notion of a set position.

“In terms of playing different positions, it’s nothing new is it, really? I’ve had that many times down the years,” he said.

“It’s something I’m more than happy to do and the managers trusts me in several different positions which is great. Sometimes I’ve played three positions in one game and it’s about digging in and doing what you can for the team.”

Aside from an absence through illness in the draw with Wycombe Wanderers last week, Palmer has been an ever-present in League One football for Wednesday this season and is in fine form.

Season data show he has made more clearances per game this season, that he has produced more blocks per game this season and that his passing accuracy is much improved – from 71 per cent to 79 per cent.

Moore has previously commented on Palmer’s reading of the game, which has seen him improve the number of interceptions he produces per game, also.

Palmer said: “Where do I see myself? It’s not really important to me really, I’ll play anywhere he wants me to and give my best.