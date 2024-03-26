Sheffield Wednesday are currently fighting for their lives in the Championship under Danny Rohl. The Owls are inside the drop zone right now along with fellow Yorkshire clubs Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.
They have lost their last two games on the spin against promotion chasing Leeds United and Ipswich Town. The latter battered them 6-0 at Portman Road last time out.
Sheffield Wednesday will be eager to bounce back with a win as they prepare for two fixtures over the Easter Weekend against Swansea City and Middlesbrough. In the meantime, here is a look at how has played the most minutes for them this season…
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.