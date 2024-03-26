Sheffield Wednesday's most used players this season including Bannan, Musaba and more - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday return after the international break on Friday as they look to return to winning ways

By Harry Mail
Published 26th Mar 2024, 18:00 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 18:00 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday are currently fighting for their lives in the Championship under Danny Rohl. The Owls are inside the drop zone right now along with fellow Yorkshire clubs Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town. 

They have lost their last two games on the spin against promotion chasing Leeds United and Ipswich Town. The latter battered them 6-0 at Portman Road last time out. 

Sheffield Wednesday will be eager to bounce back with a win as they prepare for two fixtures over the Easter Weekend against Swansea City and Middlesbrough. In the meantime, here is a look at how has played the most minutes for them this season…

5 mins

1. Joey Phuthi

5 mins

84 mins

2. Kristian Pedersen

84 mins

256 mins

3. Momo Diaby

256 mins

261 mins

4. Mallik Wilks

261 mins

