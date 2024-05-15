Sheffield Wednesday's most used players: 17 Owls stars who played the most minutes this season revealed - gallery

By Jamie Kemble
Published 15th May 2024, 17:30 BST

A look at the Sheffield Wednesday players who played the most minutes this season as Danny Rohl plans his squad for the new season.

Sheffield Wednesday enjoyed a successful end to the season, securing Championship survival on the final day. The Owls started the campaign in disastrous fashion, but Danny Rohl’s arrival in late October changed the course of their campaign.

Wednesday can now look forward to a second successive season in the second tier, and Rohl will be deciding who he wants in his team for the new campaign. As part of that, he will be considering who the most impactful players were this season, and with that in mind, with the help of WhoScored, we have put together the 17 players who played the most minutes for the Owls in the campaign just gone. Take a look below.

1. George Byers

Minutes played: 1386

2. Djeidi Gassama

Minutes played: 1463

3. Callum Paterson

Minutes played: 1609

4. Cameron Dawson

Minutes played: 1620

