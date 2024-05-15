Sheffield Wednesday enjoyed a successful end to the season, securing Championship survival on the final day. The Owls started the campaign in disastrous fashion, but Danny Rohl’s arrival in late October changed the course of their campaign.
Wednesday can now look forward to a second successive season in the second tier, and Rohl will be deciding who he wants in his team for the new campaign. As part of that, he will be considering who the most impactful players were this season, and with that in mind, with the help of WhoScored, we have put together the 17 players who played the most minutes for the Owls in the campaign just gone. Take a look below.
