News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years

Sheffield Wednesday’s mask hunt ends with fan landing signed Lee Gregory shirt before play-off final

Sheffield Wednesday are trying to find Lee Gregory’s protective mask in time for him to be able to play in the play-off final against Barnsley.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 21st May 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 14:49 BST

The Owls forward was on the scoresheet on Thursday night as he got an important second goal in the dramatic comeback against Peterborough United, but it had been revealed that he lost his facial gear in the celebrations as Hillsborough exploded in elation after Jack Hunt’s winning penalty.

A post from the club explained that they were desperate to get it back this week ‘due to a short turnaround, we cannot replace in time for next week’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gregory requires the equipment after picking up an injury in training, and the custom-made protectice gear is required for the Owls’ number nine to feature as he has done in the two legs against the Posh.

Most Popular

So the concern was genuine when it was discovered that it had gone missing, and Wednesday put out the following tweet this afternoon:

Louie Hodkin, or actually his dad to be specific, looked to have come to the rescue though...

And the club made sure that they recieved a nice thank you gift after picking it up... LG9 will be fine for Wembley, then!

Related topics:Hillsborough