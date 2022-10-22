News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield Wednesday's Lincoln City updates as Owls name attacking XI v Imps

Sheffield Wednesday take on Lincoln City this afternoon as they return to League One action at the LNER Stadium.

By Joe Crann
3 hours ago
Updated 22nd Oct 2022, 12:15pm

The Owls can’t move up to second place this afternoon because of Ipswich Town’s victory over Derby County on Friday night, but they do need all three points if they’re going to keep up the pace on the top two.

Wednesday succumbed to a 3-1 defeat in this fixture last time around, and it will be another show of intent from them if they can reverse that result this afternoon.

Darren Moore has made just the one change from the victory over Cambridge United as Mark McGuinness comes in for Tyreeq Bakinson – it looks as though they’re shifting to a back three again, giving space for the wingbacks to bomb on. With Josh Windass, Lee Gregory and Michael Smith they’ve got an attack that most teams in this division would be jealous of.

Most Popular

Sheffield Wednesday are facing Lincoln City this afternoon.

Lincoln City v Sheffield Wednesday - All the updates

Key Events

  • Wednesday need a win to keep up the pace on Ipswich Town
  • The Owls lost this fixture 3-1 last season
Show new updates
Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 14:56

All over

Wednesday and Lincoln share the spoils as the Owls are left to rue missed chances once again. It ends 1-1 at the LNER Stadium, and Darren Moore’s side end the weekend three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 14:51

Five minutes added

Both sets of fans cheer... Feels like both teams still think they could get a winner here.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 14:50

Nope

It’s cleared.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 14:49

Corner

A late chance for the Owls to get a winner?

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 14:48

Another sub

Wilks replaces Windass in one final roll of the dice for Wednesday. Just a couple of minutes of normal time remain.

Byers booked just now for a foul in the Owls half.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 14:39

First Wednesday booking

McGuinness shown a yellow for a late challenge.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 14:32

Not looking good

Two members of Wednesday’s staff carry Heneghan off, and he goes straight down the tunnel.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru comes on. Owls switch to a back four.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 14:28

Heneghan down

The defender was tracking back to try and stop a ball over the top, but was clipped by the Lincoln defender as he went round him and won a foul. He’s now getting a bit of treatment.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 14:23

Much more open now

Feels a lot more end to end now... Both teams trying to have a go and get the winning goal. Just under half an hour left to go, and it really could go either way.

Good foot from Heneghan just now to stop a Lincoln attack.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 14:20

Blazed over

Windass gets the ball just inside the box after a nice cutback, but it’s a swing and a miss from him as he blazes a strong strike over the bar without troubling the goalkeeper.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Lincoln CityLNER StadiumLeague OneDerby County