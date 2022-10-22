Sheffield Wednesday's Lincoln City updates as Owls name attacking XI v Imps

The Owls can’t move up to second place this afternoon because of Ipswich Town’s victory over Derby County on Friday night, but they do need all three points if they’re going to keep up the pace on the top two.

Wednesday succumbed to a 3-1 defeat in this fixture last time around, and it will be another show of intent from them if they can reverse that result this afternoon.

Darren Moore has made just the one change from the victory over Cambridge United as Mark McGuinness comes in for Tyreeq Bakinson – it looks as though they’re shifting to a back three again, giving space for the wingbacks to bomb on. With Josh Windass, Lee Gregory and Michael Smith they’ve got an attack that most teams in this division would be jealous of.