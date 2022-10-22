Sheffield Wednesday's Lincoln City updates as Owls name attacking XI v Imps
Sheffield Wednesday take on Lincoln City this afternoon as they return to League One action at the LNER Stadium.
The Owls can’t move up to second place this afternoon because of Ipswich Town’s victory over Derby County on Friday night, but they do need all three points if they’re going to keep up the pace on the top two.
Wednesday succumbed to a 3-1 defeat in this fixture last time around, and it will be another show of intent from them if they can reverse that result this afternoon.
Darren Moore has made just the one change from the victory over Cambridge United as Mark McGuinness comes in for Tyreeq Bakinson – it looks as though they’re shifting to a back three again, giving space for the wingbacks to bomb on. With Josh Windass, Lee Gregory and Michael Smith they’ve got an attack that most teams in this division would be jealous of.
Lincoln City v Sheffield Wednesday - All the updates
Key Events
- Wednesday need a win to keep up the pace on Ipswich Town
- The Owls lost this fixture 3-1 last season
Wednesday and Lincoln share the spoils as the Owls are left to rue missed chances once again. It ends 1-1 at the LNER Stadium, and Darren Moore’s side end the weekend three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.
Five minutes added
Both sets of fans cheer... Feels like both teams still think they could get a winner here.
It’s cleared.
A late chance for the Owls to get a winner?
Another sub
Wilks replaces Windass in one final roll of the dice for Wednesday. Just a couple of minutes of normal time remain.
Byers booked just now for a foul in the Owls half.
First Wednesday booking
McGuinness shown a yellow for a late challenge.
Not looking good
Two members of Wednesday’s staff carry Heneghan off, and he goes straight down the tunnel.
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru comes on. Owls switch to a back four.
Heneghan down
The defender was tracking back to try and stop a ball over the top, but was clipped by the Lincoln defender as he went round him and won a foul. He’s now getting a bit of treatment.
Much more open now
Feels a lot more end to end now... Both teams trying to have a go and get the winning goal. Just under half an hour left to go, and it really could go either way.
Good foot from Heneghan just now to stop a Lincoln attack.
Blazed over
Windass gets the ball just inside the box after a nice cutback, but it’s a swing and a miss from him as he blazes a strong strike over the bar without troubling the goalkeeper.