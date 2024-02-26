Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls boss has had a busy time of things at Hillsborough since joining the club in October, and made great strides in the club’s survival push after clawing back some ground on those above them following a horror start to 2023/24.

With Wednesday picking up three wins from the last four and now sitting just a few points off safety, Röhl is pleased with the work that has been done, insisting that both the team and individual players have been able to ‘significantly develop’ during his time there.

Speaking in an interview with Kicker, translated here by Ben McFadyean, the Owls boss said, “Every coach always wants more new players, but the situation is difficult… A relegation-threatened club can't get all the players it wants, we would have liked to have signed one or two more players.

In James Beadle, the goalkeeper we brought in from Brighton, we have a goalkeeper with a lot of potential. We will see this exceptional talent at a much higher level in the coming years. Striker, Iké Ugbo, is also helping us, he has already scored five times. I brought Bailey Cadamarteri up from the youth ranks, and I brought Marvin Johnson back in October after he was suspended. In addition to the new players, we were able to significantly develop the team and each individual - targeted youth development is part of the plan because we have the second-oldest team in the league.”

Meanwhile, when asked about the day-to-day in his current job – and what it entails – he said, “You have to find solutions in all areas. For example, we have two pitches, but we have to react to the lack of pitch heating when it freezes. We have everything we need, we can work well on the pitch.

