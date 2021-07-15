Sheffield Wednesday's League One rivals Sunderland bring in experienced Northern Ireland international
Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals continue to be busy in the transfer market with Sunderland adding another player to their ranks on Thursday.
Northern Ireland international Corry Evans has signed a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light.
The 30-year-old midfielder, who was a free agent after spending the last eight years to Blackburn, has 66 international caps and played for his country at the Euro 2016 finals in France.
Sunderland who have a further 12-month option on Evans, see him as a replacement for the departed Grant Leadbitter.
The midfielder, the younger brother of central defender Jonny, who had two spells on loan at the Stadium of Light during his time at Manchester United, told the club’s official website: “I spoke to the head coach and was impressed with the way he discussed his style of play, and coming to look at the training ground convinced me that this was a great place to play football.”
Head coach Lee Johnson added: “Corry is an established international and he comes in to anchor, and be the glue in, our midfield.
“He carries out a special role and it’s something that we’ve needed. He will make other players around him better and his maturity, experience and game-understanding will really set him apart.”