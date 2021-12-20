Western Cape Fleetwood Football Club, who are based close to Cape Town, have won their opening four matches in the SAFA Overberg Championship – scoring 17 goals along the way – while Fleetwood United FC have been accepted into the newly-formed UAE Third Division.

They're following in the footsteps of a number of other teams, such as Manchester City, in forming a network of clubs, a move that many others may look to replicate going forward.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cod Army’s chairman, Andy Pilley, told the club’s official website, “It’s something we’ve been working on for quite a while and we are delighted to finally announce.

“We are experts at building football clubs and developing players and that’s something we are really excited to do in UAE and South Africa. We’re a forward-thinking club, it’s one thing Manchester City having a network of clubs, but who would have thought little old Fleetwood would go down the same route?

“It’s a real honour for us to be accepted into the new UAE Third Division and I’d like to thank them for their help as we established the new club and look forward to helping football, in general, develop and grow in the country.

“The process to get into the league has been going on for some time now, with more than 200 clubs applying for just 12 places. So, we are delighted our 18 years of experience in football held us in a good position.”